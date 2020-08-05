Chicago police announce charges against Streamwood man in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced Wednesday murder charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl last June.Lena Nunez, 10, was hit by a stray bullet at about 9:40 p.m. on June 27 while visiting her grandmother's house in the 3500-block of West Dickens AvenuePolice said the bullet came through a window and hit her in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Christopher Lara, 19, of Streamwood has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murderAt a press conference Wednesday morning, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the community came forward with information on a suspicious vehicle and detectives were able to view surveillance video of the incident.After reviewing the video, detectives identified the suspect, who police said was the driver of the vehicle and is responsible for driving the person who fired the shots that killed Nunez."The community is out there and we always need their information and in order to solve these cases and then obviously we are pulling these guys from the street and that makes the community safer," Deenihan said. "(We) just want to thank the community for giving us all the information and pointing the detectives in the right direction regarding this vehicle."Police are continuing to investigate to determine who fired the shots that killed Nunez, but they said it was gang-related."We're looking for the shooter. And we're unsure at this time, how many people were in the vehicle," Deenihan said.There is still a memorial set up on the street where Nunez was killed.She is one of at least seven children killed by gun violence in Chicago since June 20."It just makes me angry to hear what's happening in our city," said Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez, 26th Ward Committeeperson.Rodriguez organized a vigil for Nunez' family after the 10-year-old was killed. She said they are a step closer to justice."He may not be the shooter, but he was just as guilty as the shooter," she said. "Finally, we have community members that are stepping up and getting involved, instead of just peeking through the windows, seeing what happens. And not saying anything."Police said they need more help from the community, to find the shooter, and they're asking anyone with information to call them.Lara is due in bond court Thursday.