Texas substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School

EL CAMPO, Texas -- A substitute teacher was fired from her job at a southeast Texas high school for filming pornographic material inside the classroom.El Campo Independent School District told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the teacher was let go in connection with an "improper criminal incident" that happened at El Campo High School.The school official confirmed that the teacher produced porn in a classroom and a workroom last month. The school says no students were involved.The school district received a tip involving the substitute and informed El Campo police and the Texas Education Agency. The police department said an officer was sent to the school last week in connection with the tip.As of Tuesday, the female employee's name was not being released, and charges have not been filed. However, police stated the woman could face trespassing or public lewdness counts.The substitute was employed for three months. The school district used the state system to vet the employee.The school district said it is working with police to ban the woman from stepping foot on campus.El Campo ISD posted a statement on Facebook regarding the tip involving the substitute: