Caught on Camera: Woman sneaks item, possibly a wallet, from elderly victim's purse in California store

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing from an elderly woman in Walnut Creek, California.

Walnut Creek PD shared the video with ABC7 News.

It shows the suspect standing behind the woman, watching her as she is distracted, hunched over and looking intently at items on the shelf.

The thief slowly sneaks her hand into the woman's purse, grabs what appears to be a wallet, and walks off.

It is unclear in which store the incident took place.

ABC7 News is waiting for the report from Walnut Creek police for more details.
