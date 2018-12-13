Dennis Intermediate School Shooting: Suspect dead after active shooter reported at school in Richmond, Ind.

A teenage suspect is dead after a shooting was reported at a middle school in Richmond, Ind. Thursday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Richmond Community Schools said there was an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At about 8 a.m., Richmond Community Schools said the school building was secure.

The school district said all students at Dennis Intermediate are safe. Police said the suspect died and no one else was injured.


All Richmond Community School were placed on lockdown. The school district said Dennis students were being transported to Richmond High School and parents must come to Civic Hall to pick them up.

Richmond is located about 67 miles east of Indianapolis near the Indiana border with Ohio.
