Westmont's Salt Creek Ballet presents 'Swan Lake' for 2-night performance at College of DuPage

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Salt Creek Ballet is excited to present the works of Tchaikovsky's classical masterpiece "Swan Lake," featuring international acclaimed principal dancers from Cuban National Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. Salt Creek Ballet's "Swan Lake," produced by Artistic Director Erica De La O and Associate Ballet Director Kristopher Wojtera will be performed at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's performance include admission to the children's Swan Soiree. The soiree is a fun, child-focused event immediately after the Saturday show. The event includes an onstage dance lesson, photos with dancers and guest artists and even a goodie bag to take home.

Revered as one of the most famous classics, Swan Lake features opulent designs and beautiful costumes. The romance of Prince Siegfried, performed by Taras Domitro (principal with both Cuban National Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), and Swan Queen Odette/Odile, performed by international principal artist Daynelis Muñoz (Cuban National Ballet, and Mexico Ballet and Tulsa Ballet), will captivate audiences as they battle against the evil sorcerer, Von Rothbart, portrayed by Gilbert Kirby (a graduate in dance from the University of Illinois and Illinois State Dance Theatre).

Salt Creek Ballet is delighted to bring this full-length adaptation of the "Swan Lake" production for the first time to audiences. This production is approximately 1.5 hours with intermission and is appropriate for children ages four and older.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Prices are $35 for adults and $30 for children and seniors for the Friday production and $38 for adults and $32 for children and seniors for the Saturday production (which includes admission to the children's Swan Soiree).

Salt Creek Ballet is also offering the community the chance to "be an Angel" with their new Angel Ticket program. With a small donation, a Swan Lake ticket can be purchased for an underprivileged child and their parent, giving them the gift of live ballet.

Donate here: https://saltcreekballet.org/ways-to-give/