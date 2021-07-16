Gold Coast Taco Bell manager stabbed by ex-employee, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gold Coast Taco Bell manager stabbed, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The manager of a Gold Coast fast-food restaurant was stabbed by a former employee Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. at a Taco Bell in the first block of East Chicago.

Police said a 47-year-old man who was a former worker at the restaurant walked in and demanded his paycheck. The 27-year-old manager told him that he could not provide his check at the moment and police said the suspect then jumped over the counter and began attacking the manager with a box cutter.

The manager was cut in the back of the head and the arm, police said. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coasttaco bellchicago crimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
IL reports 861 new COVID cases
Royal Caribbean not responsible for toddler's cruise ship death: judge
Gary police officer won't be charged in 2019 fatal shooting
Who is DuSable? A deeper look into Chicago's founder
Suburban Black, Latinx residents overcoming obstacles to homeownership
Show More
US requires more tests for safety switches on Boeing 737s
Lyft is bringing back a version of shared rides to Chicago
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain favors areas south Friday
Pritzker signs bill to protect juveniles from making false confessions
1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training
More TOP STORIES News