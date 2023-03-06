WATCH LIVE

Target's curbside service will now let customers make returns, pick up Starbucks

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 1:48AM
Target is now letting people make returns from the comfort of their cars. Some locations even offer customer's the option of adding Starbucks to their order.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is now letting customers make returns from the comfort of their cars.

The move comes after a successful trial of drive-up purchases in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Some locations even offered the option of adding Starbucks to their order.

The service is expected to roll out to all of Target's 2,000 locations by the end of this summer.

The company says it will be especially beneficial for people traveling with children, pets or people with certain disabilities. Plus, it is free to use.

