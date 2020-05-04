teacher

Whitney Young High School teacher surprises her students at their homes, documenting her journey

By
In the age of COVID-19, with parents suddenly thrust into the position of educating their children, millions of families are realizing how essential teachers are.

Monday kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week, inspiring nearly everyone to give thanks and praise for the teachers in their lives.

Jeanette Gordon is a dance teacher at Whitney Young High School.

"She's found the perfect balance between being a teacher and a friend," said Naomi Wu, a student at Whitney Young.

Wu has taken dance from Gordon since 7th grade. Now a senior at Whitney Young, Wu and the other dance students missed out on their end of the year performance which would have been Saturday.

But Gordon had an idea.

"It was supposed to be our show night and I couldn't let it pass without seeing them," Gordon said.

She went to each student's house for a socially distant visit to check on them, and to deliver a souvenir.

Gordon made a total of 34 stops.

Wu gave Gordon the idea to document her stops, and she put a video together.

The trip went from 9 in the morning to 7 at night.

Gordon said that commitment to her students is just part of what it is to be a teacher.

"We do work hard, but we don't do it for the glory of all of it. We do it for our students," Gordon said.

Gordon also brought each girl the costume she would have worn on Saturday. They will be able to wear it for a virtual dance performance which is still being planned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest loopchicagosocial distancingdanceteachersurprisestay at home order
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER
Principal & teacher homeschool students and their own kids
Former Northside teacher honored with car parade just 2 days before dying
Video Vault: 'Make Mark Do Your Job' is back
Special education teacher is suing over maternity leave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Scientists develop wearable wireless device to track common COVID-19 symptoms
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Microbusinesses try to survive stay-at-home orders
Show More
Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
More TOP STORIES News