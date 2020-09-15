Apple's 'Time Flies' virtual event unveils new Watch Series 6, iPad Air design

Apple unveiled new versions of its older products on Tuesday. One big difference: It was the first Apple product reveal in the iPhone era that wasn't done before an adoring audience.
This year's Apple Event, "Time Flies" was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shouldn't be a problem for the tech company that saw huge success from its recent stock split, and a record $2 trillion-dollar market value just a month ago.
The event began at 10 a.m. PT and was streamed live on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and on the Apple app for Apple TV.
Apple introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while more consumers are forced to scrimp during ongoing fallout from the pandemic.
The scaled-down Apple Watch follows a budget iPhone that came out five months ago as the pandemic caused unemployment rates to soar. The Apple WatchSeries 6 debuts a Blood Oxygen feature that offers users more insight into their overall fitness. The new watch starts at $399 and comes in more colors and finishes. The Apple Watch SE will start at $279, the company says.
Apple also unveiled Fitness+ to arrive later this year, built for Apple Watch users. The feature will incorporate metrics from Apple Watch users' activity to offer a personalized workouut experience.
Apple took the wraps off the new discount watch in addition to a new high-end model, a next-generation iPad and a new subscription service.
The new iPad Air comes with a readjusted Touch ID button that lives in the top corner. It also comes in more colors and will be in stores next month, starting at $599. The eighth-generation iPad was also announced and it has a faster A12 Bionic chip and an optional case for schools. The starting price is $329.
Rumors of a subscription plan dubbed 'Apple One' became reality. Apple One will bundle services like Apple TV plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. Prices will start at $15 a month.
Word of the event quickly trended on Twitter Tuesday, with a customized 'like' feature anytime a Twitter user likes a tweet with the hashtag, #AppleEvent.
Some fans were expecting to learn more about the next model of iPhone, but that reveal is reportedly being delayed until a later October event, since production of the new model was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.