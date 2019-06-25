virtual reality

Chicago area gamers step into future of VR

By Jesse Kirsch
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Gamers are literally stepping into the future of virtual reality at Mass VR, a pop-up experience inside Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall.

Inside a former department store-turned-arena, players move through "multiple floors, multiple buildings... you can explore, move around, and jetpack and zipline," explained Mass VR Founder and CEO Chris Lai.

You do all of that by walking around a one-floor arena in real-life, which prompts your virtual character to move at the same time in a much larger digital space.

"It feels completely different when you're walking around instead of just standing there still," said gamer Damien Noble who played the Mass VR game Monday.

The mission: work with teammates to eliminate opponents and destroy their power core. Whoever has the most points when the clock expires wins the round.

I suited up for "Team ABC 7" with a headset and laser tag-esque gun and was immediately amazed by how realistic the game felt.

For example, you can check your score on your hand--without having any sensors on it!

I was also able to communicate by headset with teammates and even moved in formation with them (never bumping into each other) because I could see their characters in the game. Lai said this is made possible by 8 arena sensors and cameras on the headsets.

Lai and his staff spent three years developing this custom technology, which is currently on a limited test run in Skokie as well as in Bloomington, Ill. Lai hopes Mass VR will revolutionize virtual reality with its gamer vs. gamer experience.

"You don't know what they're going to do, you trash talk. All the things that people like about sports... this is active VR. You walk around for about a mile," Lai said.

"That's how all virtual reality should be," added Noble.

Mass VR will be open in Skokie and Bloomington through the end of the year. It costs $27 for a 45-minute session.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyskokiespotonvirtual realityvideo game
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRTUAL REALITY
CPD using virtual reality for mental health crisis training
VR Box Training vs. Conventional Box Training
The 60: 'Play Ball' and more this weekend
Final day for Chicago Auto Show Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Chicago area
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School
Girl,15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
CPS offers free summer meals
VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver hits man on Divvy bike, police say
Show More
Bear sneaks into home and takes a nap in closet
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
Acting border chief resigns amid uproar over migrant children
More TOP STORIES News