Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting injuring 8 in Wauwatosa

Teen arrested in connection to Wisconsin mall shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=820118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the Mayfair Mall shooting that injured 8 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Friday.

Shopper recounts Wisconsin mall shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8158647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who was shopping inside the Mayfair Mall when gunfire went off, recounts the frightening experience.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8129348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency crews are responding to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., west of Milwaukee after reports that there was a shooting inside the mall.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WLS) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people Friday.Wauwatosa police say they began receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting incident just before 3 p.m. Friday."We dropped to the ground and ran in the opposite direction and found a stairwell nearby," one witness said."Everybody started screaming, and like I saw a lot of people running, so I ducked. I was in shock, so I ducked, and then I ran," said Blanca De Los Reyes, mall employee.Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown."Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber told reporters. "Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect."Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act. Four of the injured are described as innocent bystanders, police said.Wauwatosa Police Department Sergeant Abby Pavlik added that several arrests have been made and police continue their investigation.Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday but has since reopened for business.Police issued a statement Sunday regarding the investigation:The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.