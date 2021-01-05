Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says

When Arnold Herrera saw a problem, he tried to fix it. He worked on cars for a living and was as good with his hands as he was generous with his heart.
"I'm always going to remember him for the joyous person he was, for the amazing things he did, the way that he had an effect on everyone's life," said Pablo Portilla, his brother.
Arnold's brother said it happened so fast. His younger sibling was in prime health until he contracted the virus.
"It doesn't discriminate on age. It just happens," Portilla said. "And we should all be careful. We shouldn't think, 'Oh yeah because I'm young, it's not going to happen to me,' like no," he said.
Pablo said Arnold was diagnosed last week with COVID-19 and was recovering at home, but his condition worsened hours after ringing in the new year.
"He told us 'Happy New Year' and unfortunately after that, he just had complications a full day. He was in pain, and we took him to the hospital, and that's that," Portilla said.
Relatives said Arnold grew up in Little Village, played guitar at his church and graduated from Benito Juarez High School, where he was active in the junior ROTC program.
His family hopes his death serves as a warning to others.
"We just have to be careful. We have to take our precautions. And we have to take this seriously," Portilla said.
Herrera would have turned 20 in March. According to records, he was the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19.
Pablo Portilla is accepting donations in his brother's memory on GoFundMe.