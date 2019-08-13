Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after attempted car theft leads to high-speed chase from Lake County, Ill., to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five teenagers are in custody and another was fatally shot after an attempted vehicle theft in Lake County, Ill., which led to a high-speed chase into Chicago Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Lake County sheriff's police were sent to a residence in the 17600-block of West Edwards Road at about 1:15 a.m. after a reported vehicle theft, with a 75-year-old homeowner saying that he shot at individuals trying to steal a vehicle.The 75-year-old homeowner told police two of the suspects approached him and one appeared to be holding something. He fired shots at them fearing for his safety, hitting a 14-year-old boy from Chicago in the head, police said.Gurnee police were investigating a crash a short time later near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road when a black Lexus SUV approached them. The passengers in the Lexus told police a passenger needed medical assistance and the wounded teen was was taken out of the SUV.Police performed first aid to the teen, who was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, the sheriff's office said. Authorities have not released his identity, pending an autopsy. A 17-year-old boy who got out of the Lexus with the 14-year-old who was shot was taken into custody at the scene.Four remaining people in the Lexus then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle, with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour before the SUV stopped after running out of gas at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.A 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman inside the SUV fled but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said. One of the suspects initially eluded police before being tracked by a police dog to a dumpster about a block away.A knife was recovered from the scene The homeowner who police said fired the shots has a valid FOID card and is cooperating with authorities.All of the teens are from Chicago, police said. Investigators said this was not the first time the group committed auto theft. Earlier this month, police said the black Lexus was stolen from a home in Winnetka.