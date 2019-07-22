Teen struck by lightning at Kane County soccer tournament

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was struck by lightning while watching a soccer game in unincorporated Kane County on Sunday.The 16-year-old was watching a soccer game at Stuart Sports Complex in Montgomery. Teams were just taking the field for the second half of the game when officials evacuated the area because of lightning.Noeh Hernandez was one of the players about to take the field. He, his teammates and most others went to their cars to wait out the storm.But some spectators stayed on the field. Lightning struck nearby, traveled on the ground and struck the 16-year-old boy on the leg."I was kind of nervous. It was like, you know, scary. You didn't know if you were gonna be the next one if anything happened to you," Hernandez said.The boy remained conscious and was taken to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora.