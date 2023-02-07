Dogs rescued from Texas tornado arrive in Chicago with PAWS' help

A group of dogs arrived in Chicago, having been rescued from Texas after a Houston animal shelter was damaged by a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of very special pups are on their way to Chicago.

Dozens of dogs, ranging from a few weeks to a few years old, are set to arrive in the city from Texas Monday night.

RELATED: Houston tornado causes damage, downs power lines

These furry friends are looking for new homes after a tornado ripped through a Houston animal shelter, which led to this rescue effort.

The operation is coordinated with PAWS Chicago. The dogs will received medical exams after they arrive, and then PAWS will set them up for adoption or fostering after.

READ MORE: Couple runs from RV, dives into ditchwater to shelter from Texas tornado