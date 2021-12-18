Wicker Park pop up shop brings together more than 90 local businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A self-proclaimed 'scrappy start-up" that began as a two-month pandemic pivot is now helping 90 local small businesses.
The Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop started when Anna Romo lost her job as a massage therapist during the pandemic.
Anna started Virtue Alchemy Candle Company shortly after, she met Monica Little, owner of an organic skincare company called Plant Based Beauty.
The goal was to help other small business owners like them sell their products over the holidays.
The amount of support from customers and other small businesses was so immense they were able to open an extended pop-up location in Bucktown and 2 more holiday pop-ups in Wicker Park and West Town. Each shop features 30 different small businesses and artists. All together customers can shop 90 local businesses. The majority of the businesses are women owned, and everything is locally made.
Now through December 23, 2021
Wednesday-Saturday 12-7, Sunday 12-6
Wicker Park: 1279 N Milwaukee Ave
West Town: 1821 W Chicago Ave
Bucktown: 2064 N Damen Ave
