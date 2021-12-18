chicago proud

Wicker Park pop up shop brings together more than 90 local businesses

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

Holiday Shopping: Chicago pop up brings together more than 90 local businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A self-proclaimed 'scrappy start-up" that began as a two-month pandemic pivot is now helping 90 local small businesses.

The Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop started when Anna Romo lost her job as a massage therapist during the pandemic.

Anna started Virtue Alchemy Candle Company shortly after, she met Monica Little, owner of an organic skincare company called Plant Based Beauty.

The goal was to help other small business owners like them sell their products over the holidays.

The amount of support from customers and other small businesses was so immense they were able to open an extended pop-up location in Bucktown and 2 more holiday pop-ups in Wicker Park and West Town. Each shop features 30 different small businesses and artists. All together customers can shop 90 local businesses. The majority of the businesses are women owned, and everything is locally made.

Now through December 23, 2021

Wednesday-Saturday 12-7, Sunday 12-6

Wicker Park: 1279 N Milwaukee Ave

West Town: 1821 W Chicago Ave

Bucktown: 2064 N Damen Ave
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowicker parkbucktownwest townholiday shoppingchristmas giftsmall businesschristmaspop upshoppingchicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
White Sox, Digs with Dignity surprise mom of 3 with home makeover
Mr. Christmas Elf spreads holiday cheer in west suburbs
Family behind shoe repair shop filling truck to help Ky. storm victims
College freshman returns to Mundelein HS to mentor students over break
TOP STORIES
Bensenville officer shot 9 times finally home from hospital
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
Man arrested at O'Hare charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
River North shooting leaves 2 seriously injured
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Show More
Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador of Japan
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
Chicago Weather: Rain and clouds Saturday
Holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread
More TOP STORIES News