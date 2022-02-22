CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an effort in Chicago to give young fathers the support they need to succeed.
Sheldon Smith is the founder of The Dovetail Project. The group helps fathers between the ages of 17-24.
The Dovetail Project offers a free 12-week program. Speakers educate people in the program about their role, responsibilities, and their legal rights. Right now, the group is looking for its next group of young fathers. You should apply by Mach 6th.
The Dovetail Project also helps thousands of Chicago families by giving away household essentials and baby products. The next giveaway is Saturday, February 26 at 7300 S. Cottage Grove. It starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m., but is first-come, first-served.
The Dovetail Project supports young fathers
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News