Family & Parenting

The Dovetail Project supports young fathers

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

The Dovetail Project supports young fathers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an effort in Chicago to give young fathers the support they need to succeed.

Sheldon Smith is the founder of The Dovetail Project. The group helps fathers between the ages of 17-24.

The Dovetail Project offers a free 12-week program. Speakers educate people in the program about their role, responsibilities, and their legal rights. Right now, the group is looking for its next group of young fathers. You should apply by Mach 6th.

The Dovetail Project also helps thousands of Chicago families by giving away household essentials and baby products. The next giveaway is Saturday, February 26 at 7300 S. Cottage Grove. It starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m., but is first-come, first-served.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparenting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
U of I officials investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady to give Chicago COVID update
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Show More
Bobby Hull no longer Chicago Blackhawks team ambassador
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Fire in Albany Park, Chicago: Brewery, gym, apartments gutted
Search to resume for man who fell through ice shelf near Indiana Dunes
Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas
More TOP STORIES News