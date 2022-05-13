One Couple embarks on a Fermented Adventure of food, drinks

NORRISTOWN, Pa -- Rich Shane and Dawn Ranieri started what they call 'The Fermented Adventure three years ago.They've tried everything fermented items from vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, bourbon, beer and even BBQ sauce and pickles."Its talking to people and they tell us about their favorite places and things they might have had experiences they had and we decide to go", says Rich.They've gone to over 750 places in the world trying various drinks and foods."We look at life as an adventure and new opportunities and new experiences and new people to meet along the way", says Shane.They've since turned their adventure into a podcast called 'The Fermented Adventure.Shane explained, "Dawn said to me you like talking to people, you like listening to podcasts, why don't you make this a podcast?".But for the couple its not about the likes and listens, "its about the craft and what people are doing".