Autopsy released for man surrounded by bomb-making materials in Streeterville apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Autopsy results have been released for the MIT graduate who was found dead in March in a Streeterville high-rise, surrounded by bomb-making materials.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled 30-year-old Theodore Hilk's death an accident and said the cause of his death was lidocaine toxicity.
Lidocaine is used as a treatment for arrhythmia, and it's also been used as a cutting agent for some drugs.
Police were conducting a well-being check when they discovered Hilk's body. They also found and removed potentially explosive chemicals inside his apartment.
