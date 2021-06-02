Autopsy released for man surrounded by bomb-making materials in Streeterville apartment

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Autopsy released for man found dead in Streeterville high-rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Autopsy results have been released for the MIT graduate who was found dead in March in a Streeterville high-rise, surrounded by bomb-making materials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled 30-year-old Theodore Hilk's death an accident and said the cause of his death was lidocaine toxicity.

RELATED | 'Chemical compounds' removed from Streeterville high-rise where bomb-making materials, body found, CPD says
Lidocaine is used as a treatment for arrhythmia, and it's also been used as a cutting agent for some drugs.

Police were conducting a well-being check when they discovered Hilk's body. They also found and removed potentially explosive chemicals inside his apartment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
streetervillechicagohazmatbomb squad
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News