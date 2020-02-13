Burial held for more than 2K fetal remains found in abortion doctor's Will County home

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was among the attendees at the solemn memorial in South Bend this week.
The burial was held at Southlawn Cemetery and the service was donated by the Palmer Funeral home.
The babies were found in Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's home outside of Crete last year after the doctor died.
Officials said Klopfer's family found the fetal remains in his garage when they were sorting through his belongings after his death last September.
Investigators believe they may never know why the doctor held onto the remains.