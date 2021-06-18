Time Out Market Chicago reopens in West Loop after closing due to pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive Chicago food hall is back open as of Friday as the city continues to fully reopen.
The Time Out Market in Chicago's West Loop opened shortly before the pandemic shut everything down. Now the massive space is welcoming a new line-up of restaurants.
Sumindi Peiris, the chief marketing officer of the Time Out Group, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about what you can expect.
The market said it is proud to offer a carefully curated showcase of delicious cuisine, craft cocktails and local cultural experiences that capture the soul of the city.
The recently reopened food hall located in the heart of the foodie scene at 916 West Fulton Market has 12 different restaurants in one place, including some well-known names like Bill Kim Ramen, Urban Belly and Cleo's Southern Cuisine.
Some other new and returning favorites include Arami, Bittersweet Pastry Shop, Bad Bach Chocolates and more!
Spanning 53,000 square feet, the market includes an expansive patio along bustling Fulton Market Street and a rooftop bar for an ideal destination to take in the food, fun and sun all summer long.
Time Out Market is open Wednesday through Sunday.
