Toddler thrown from car into field during argument

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Philadelphia police are investigating why a toddler was thrown from a car during an argument Wednesday morning in a West Philadelphia.

Police say around 9:45 a.m. a man and a woman were having an argument in a tan Acura at 42nd and Lancaster Avenue.

Multiple witnesses told our sister station WPVI that they saw the man angrily remove a 1-year-old child from the car--still strapped in a car seat--and throw the child into the air, landing in a nearby grassy area.

Bystanders also said they saw the woman smashing the windows of the car with a bat and bricks.

Witness James Street, who works nearby, said, "The lady was beating up the car with a bat. And the gentleman got out the car and took the baby seat, with the baby in it, and tossed it halfway across the field like a football."

Police said the man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No word on his condition.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, treated for an abrasion to the forehead, and is in stable condition.

No word from police on any charges.
