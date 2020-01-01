Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood ID'd

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A tow truck driver who was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood Wednesday morning has been identified.

Illinois State Police said Andrew R. Dove-Ferdere, 23, of Berkeley, Ill., died on the scene after he was struck while standing outside his tow truck with his emergency lights activated to tow cars from a previous crash.

The incident occurred at about 6:03 a.m. when a vehicle traveling along the eastbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue veered onto the right shoulder, striking the tow truck driver and an unoccupied vehicle parked ahead of the tow truck.
Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the tow truck driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes were shutdown for over three hours as police investigated.

The investigation remains open and police have not said if the driver will be charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodtow trucktraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Weed Legalization Guide
Here's where to buy legal weed in Illinois
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
Show More
VIDEO: Doctor frees dog caught in moving elevator
Woman wounded inside West Side home in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020
More TOP STORIES News