Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood ID'd

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A tow truck driver who was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood Wednesday morning has been identified.Illinois State Police said Andrew R. Dove-Ferdere, 23, of Berkeley, Ill., died on the scene after he was struck while standing outside his tow truck with his emergency lights activated to tow cars from a previous crash.The incident occurred at about 6:03 a.m. when a vehicle traveling along the eastbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue veered onto the right shoulder, striking the tow truck driver and an unoccupied vehicle parked ahead of the tow truck.Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the tow truck driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.All lanes were shutdown for over three hours as police investigated.The investigation remains open and police have not said if the driver will be charged.