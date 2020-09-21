Traffic

Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy rides horse on Dan Ryan Expressway, arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man on a horse is slowing traffic on the local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CHOPPER 7HD: Live over the scene as Dreadhead Cowboy galloped down Dan Ryan


Chopper 7HD was over the scene as the Dreadhead Cowboy rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon.



The rider appeared to be Adams Hollingsworth, also known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, who posted live video of him riding on the expressway to his Facebook page.



In another post earlier on his Facebook page he wrote, "we focus on kids lives matter this gone keep happening' and told his followers he was going live at 4 p.m., saying, "y'all don't wanna miss this I promise."



Chopper 7 HD was over the scene Monday afternoon. Hollingsworth galloped and trotted in the local lanes, and appeared to be escorted by a group of motorcyclists. He was riding south and exited the highway around 95th Street just before 5 p.m.

At his peak speed the horse galloped at about 15 miles per hour, but was averaging around 10-12 mph.

Two Chicago police squad cars followed behind Hollingsworth. He was placed under arrest after exiting the highway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
