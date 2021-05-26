rollover crash

Kennedy Expressway blocked after FedEx truck rolls over, scattering packages

Illinois State Police say truck likely driving too fast for wet conditions
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A FedEx semitrailer rolled over on the Kennedy Expressway early Wednesday morning, scattering packages across the road and blocking traffic, Illinois State Police said.

All southbound lanes of the Kennedy were closed at Division Street about 2:15 a.m., after the crash occurred, police said. Soggy packages could be seen on the expressway, as rain covered the Chicago area throughout the morning.

The crash is expected to affect traffic for several hours, while crews work to clean up the scene, police said. As a result, the reversible lanes on the Kennedy Expressway are now open to southbound traffic to ease congestion.

The driver of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it appears the driver was traveling too fast for wet conditions, police said.

Traffic was still affected later Wednesday morning.

