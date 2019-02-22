Metra Electric service halted after pedestrian struck by train on Far South Side

Metra Alert ME - Inbound and outbound train movement halted at Kensington, train #734 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected — Metra Electric (@metraMED) February 22, 2019

Trains are halted on the Metra Electric line after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning, Metra says.Metra said inbound and outbound train movement is halted at Kensington/115th Street after train #734 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian's condition was not immediately available.Metra says to expect extensive delays.