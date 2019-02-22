TRAFFIC

Metra Electric service halted after pedestrian struck by train on Far South Side

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Trains are halted on the Metra Electric line after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning, Metra says.

Metra said inbound and outbound train movement is halted at Kensington/115th Street after train #734 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian's condition was not immediately available.


Metra says to expect extensive delays.
