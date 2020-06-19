Illinois coronavirus: Pace to resume collecting fares starting Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pace will begin collecting fares again on Monday, June 22.
Fares were temporarily suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, fares will be collected on all Pace bus routes, on demand services, Dial-A-Rides, and ADA paratransit services. Pace will also return to front door boarding only.
To help continue to schedule single-passenger ADA paratransit trips as much as allowed, Pace will waive fares on City of Chicago Taxi Access Program trips until further notice. All service suspensions also remain in effect.
Pace will increase services as resources allow and demand calls for.
Passengers are asked to wear a face mask on Pace buses, wash hands, cover their coughs, don't touch their faces and stay home if they are sick. Passenger are also asked to give operators and riders space while on board, and to board and take your seat quickly. If you need physical assistance, please ride with a personal care attendant.
For more information, visit PaceBus.com.
