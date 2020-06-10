Person found dead on CTA Green Line tracks

[Service Disruption] Green Line service has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Consider the #63 63rd buses. More: https://t.co/cnThZfTeIq — cta (@cta) June 10, 2020

[Major Delays] Blue Line trains are running w/res. delays following an earlier unauthorized person on the tracks. Service resumes between O'Hare and Harlem (O'Hare Branch). More: https://t.co/oHbNRqo4EM — cta (@cta) June 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after being found on the CTA Green Line tracks Wednesday morning.Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300-block of South May Street.Service on the Green Line was temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd before resuming with residual delays after 7 a.m.Meanwhile on the Blue Line, service had been temporarily suspended between O'Hare and Harlem before resuming shortly after 7 a.m.