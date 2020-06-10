Traffic

Person found dead on CTA Green Line tracks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after being found on the CTA Green Line tracks Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300-block of South May Street.

Service on the Green Line was temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd before resuming with residual delays after 7 a.m.



Meanwhile on the Blue Line, service had been temporarily suspended between O'Hare and Harlem before resuming shortly after 7 a.m.

