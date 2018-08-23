TRAFFIC

What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway

This week's question is about the overhead grid on the Tri-State Tollway near Touhy Avenue.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
It looks like an open-road toll, but it's not. The signs say, "TEST ZONE NO TOLLS TAKEN".

What is the Illinois Tollway testing? They're testing for a lot of things, since the overhead grid has been there for a while.

They're testing cameras and antennas, so they can test the use of transponders from other states. They're also testing a transponder sticker tag that would attach to windshields. Long term, they're testing for the use of apps on cell phones to pay tolls.

To find out more, visit illinoistollway.com.

