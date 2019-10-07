Conde Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards names Chicago best big city for 3rd year in a row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Conde Nast Magazine is out with its new Reader's Choice Awards and for the third year in a row, Chicago came out on top as the best big city to visit.
"This wonderful recognition not only reflects the beauty and excitement of our great city but also our tourism industry's dedicated efforts to attract people from across the country and around the globe," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Chicago will always roll out the welcome mat for visitors and continue showcasing the sights and sounds of our world-class institutions and cultural life throughout our dynamic neighborhoods and communities, as well as in our magnificent downtown."
More than 600,000 readers submitted a response for the awards. The magazine praised Chicago for its, "impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs and massive brewing scene."
"Chicago being named best big city to visit is a true accolade for all of us in Chicago's hospitality and meetings industry," said Glenn Eden, chair of Choose Chicago's Board of Directors. "This recognition validates the momentum that we have been able to build upon these past few years but further underscores the City's impact on the nation and world as a destination that everyone should experience."
For more information and to see all the winners, visit cntraveler.com.
