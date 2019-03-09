Travel

CTA Red Line service impacted at Addison station through March

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line trains will not stop at Addison this weekend as work to replace worn track components begins Friday night.

The Addison Street station will close the weekend of March 8 and March 29, with no trains stopping there. There'll be shuttle buses for riders to the next station. From March 10 to March 30, there will only be southbound train service at the stop.

City transit officials say the construction comes ahead of the start of its massive, multi-million dollar Red and Purple Line modernization project.

"It is prepping us for one of the biggest projects in CTA history " said Tammy Chase, of the Chicago Transit Authority.

Phase one of the project includes the construction of four new stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr on the Red Line, along with the completion of a Red-Purple bypass. The bypass will be a flyover north of Belmont where the Red, Brown and Purple Line trains intersect, meant to alleviate overcrowding and delays.

Plans also include a new rail system between Howard and Belmont to improve train flow and service reliability.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelchicagowrigleyvilleconstructiontrainscta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Aurora victim sues Illinois State Police
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Pritzker releases graduated income tax plan, reaction mixed
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect remains hospitalized
Legendary NYC mob boss Carmine Persico dies at 85
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Show More
Gemma Chan: Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva
Argosy University expected to close Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Friday
VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years
Willie Wilson endorses Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral election
More TOP STORIES News