travel tips

Expert breaks down travel deals as demand for vacation increases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert gives travel tips as demand for vacation increases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Airports are beginning to fill up with people again and airfares are going up due to pent-up demand for vacation travel.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights and author of "Take More Vacations," said America hit 1.5 million air travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began about three weeks ago. Since then, that number was hit nine more times.

"The pent-up demand right now is unlike anything we've ever seen seen," Keyes said.

RELATED: Vaccine passports could be used for travel, concerts, sports as life returns to normalcy

According to Keyes, traditional destinations like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Cancun as well as international location like Iceland and Belize are have seen a significant amount of interest recently.

"If you're hoping to travel this summer and you're hoping to get a cheap flight, my recommendation would be to book that trip sooner rather than later," Keyes said.

Keyes said it would be best to book a trip in the next few weeks. There are still deals left, but Keyes does not see those prices lasting too much longer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoloopvacationair travelcoronavirus pandemictravel tipscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL TIPS
Why you may have a hard time renting a car this summer
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Is it possible to book a vacation right now?
3 ways to eliminate spread of COVID-19 inside a car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars break into Mag Mile Nordstrom; 1 charged
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
IL reports 2,433 new COVID cases, 18 deaths
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-290 on West Side
IL expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up; Chicago not included
Hot real estate market means buyers are frequently being outbid
Luke Bryan to miss Monday's LIVE 'American Idol'
Show More
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
Chicago Weather: Sunny and breezy Monday
More TOP STORIES News