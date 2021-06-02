Mayor Lightfoot, Sen. Durbin to attend North Side Red, Purple line project groundbreaking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Line Modernization Project, from Lawrence to Bryn Mawr, will take place Wednesday morning in Edgewater.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Mike Quigley and other leaders are marking the reconstruction of four Red Line stations and tracks on the CTA's busiest rail line at 11:30 a.m.Those stations are 100-years-old.The new ones will be modern, larger and fully accessible, with elevators, escalators and wider platforms. They are scheduled to open in 2024, and are part of the CTA's $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project.CTA will rebuild the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations and the century-old track structure between the four stations to provide a smoother, more comfortable and more reliable ride for customers across the entire transit system, city leaders said.