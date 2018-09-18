A couple meets and falls in love while traveling on business. Sounds like romantic comedy but it's apparently becoming reality.A joint survey by the dating app Match, and the travel recommendations app Localeur, has found that singles are keeping their love lives alive while traveling. Together the apps have uncovered what they call "Frequent Flyer Dating" habits.It found that 74 percent of singles have fantasized about meeting someone while traveling and many singles have actually acted on it.According to the survey, Chicago tied for first place with New York City for top cities where singles travel the most for business.The ideal date spot for singles while traveling for work is at a restaurant. While in Chicago the top local-recommended date spots were RM Champaign Salon, 116 N. Green Street in the West Loop, Whiskey Business, 1367 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park and Quiote, 2456 N California Ave in Logan Square.Best for: Pre- or post-dinner drinksVibe: Romantic and charmingDefinitely Try: Oysters with a bottle of bubblyInsider Tips: On a warm summer evening, there's no better place in town than the patio at RM Champagne Salon.Best for: Happy hour, Sunday FundayVibe: CasualDefinitely Try: Frozen cocktails with names inspired by your favorite throwback moviesInsider Tips: Don't be fooled by the basic vibe on the main floor - the tropical rooftop is the main attraction.Best for: DinnerVibe: UpscaleDefinitely Try: Modern takes on Mexican classics, like the deconstructed tamale and popsicles made with burnt honey and coconutInsider Tips: Quiote's underground mezcalería shakes up some of the best cocktails in the neighborhood.--Most singles have met someone when travelling for work at a bar (24 percent) followed by on a dating app/site (21 percent), through friends (20 percent), through work (18 percent) and lastly through social media (8%)-- this might be because nearly 1/6 singles feel lonelier than usual while traveling for business.--Match and Localeur also found that over 1/4 of singles (26%) have gone on a date while on a business trip, with men (74 percent) being more likely to have than women (26 percent).--As for the career that is most likely to date while traveling for business? Those in an executive or management position are the most likely to date while on a work trip (17 percent)!--74 percent of singles have fantasized about meeting someone while traveling and many singles have actually acted on it!--Nearly 40 percent of singles admit they have flirted with someone at the airport while traveling for business, 1/3 singles have flirted with someone on a plane while traveling for business, 44 percent have flirted with someone at their hotel while traveling for business, nearly 21 percent have flirted with a work colleague while traveling for business, 40 percent have sat at the hotel bar --in hopes of meeting someone while traveling for business, 16.5 percent have matched with someone on a dating app while traveling for business and over 1/3 (34.5 percent) have contemplated asking someone new out on a date while traveling for business.