DATING

Top date spots while traveling on business in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Top date spots while traveling on business in Chicago.

A couple meets and falls in love while traveling on business. Sounds like romantic comedy but it's apparently becoming reality.

A joint survey by the dating app Match, and the travel recommendations app Localeur, has found that singles are keeping their love lives alive while traveling. Together the apps have uncovered what they call "Frequent Flyer Dating" habits.

It found that 74 percent of singles have fantasized about meeting someone while traveling and many singles have actually acted on it.

According to the survey, Chicago tied for first place with New York City for top cities where singles travel the most for business.

The ideal date spot for singles while traveling for work is at a restaurant. While in Chicago the top local-recommended date spots were RM Champaign Salon, 116 N. Green Street in the West Loop, Whiskey Business, 1367 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park and Quiote, 2456 N California Ave in Logan Square.

RM Champagne Salon
116 N Green St.

Best for: Pre- or post-dinner drinks
Vibe: Romantic and charming
Definitely Try: Oysters with a bottle of bubbly
Insider Tips: On a warm summer evening, there's no better place in town than the patio at RM Champagne Salon.

Whiskey Business

1367 N Milwaukee Ave.

Best for: Happy hour, Sunday Funday
Vibe: Casual
Definitely Try: Frozen cocktails with names inspired by your favorite throwback movies
Insider Tips: Don't be fooled by the basic vibe on the main floor - the tropical rooftop is the main attraction.

Quiote
2456 N California Ave.

Best for: Dinner

Vibe: Upscale
Definitely Try: Modern takes on Mexican classics, like the deconstructed tamale and popsicles made with burnt honey and coconut
Insider Tips: Quiote's underground mezcalería shakes up some of the best cocktails in the neighborhood.

According to the Match and Localeur survey...

--Most singles have met someone when travelling for work at a bar (24 percent) followed by on a dating app/site (21 percent), through friends (20 percent), through work (18 percent) and lastly through social media (8%)-- this might be because nearly 1/6 singles feel lonelier than usual while traveling for business.
--Match and Localeur also found that over 1/4 of singles (26%) have gone on a date while on a business trip, with men (74 percent) being more likely to have than women (26 percent).
--As for the career that is most likely to date while traveling for business? Those in an executive or management position are the most likely to date while on a work trip (17 percent)!
--74 percent of singles have fantasized about meeting someone while traveling and many singles have actually acted on it!
--Nearly 40 percent of singles admit they have flirted with someone at the airport while traveling for business, 1/3 singles have flirted with someone on a plane while traveling for business, 44 percent have flirted with someone at their hotel while traveling for business, nearly 21 percent have flirted with a work colleague while traveling for business, 40 percent have sat at the hotel bar --in hopes of meeting someone while traveling for business, 16.5 percent have matched with someone on a dating app while traveling for business and over 1/3 (34.5 percent) have contemplated asking someone new out on a date while traveling for business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelrestaurantChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DATING
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts of extortion
Quick Tip: Dating Scams
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
2 charged after luring robbery victim with dating app
More dating
TRAVEL
FAA investigating close call during Notre Dame flyover
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos in July
Quick Tip: Hotel Hijacked
More Travel
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Dos Toros offers $1 burritos to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository
Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown
ISP urge drivers to slow down after construction worker death
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Show More
Mayor Emanuel to pen book about mayors
Prosecutors: Surgeon, woman accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Pa. mom charged in boy's death allegedly put Vicodin in sippy cup
Zach Miller surprises newest Chicago Bears fan at Lutheran General
More News