Quick Tip: Where does Chicago rank as far as bed bugs?

By and Ann Pistone
Are you heading to Philly, New York or Dallas-Fort Worth? If so, watch out for bed bugs!

Those three cities topped the list of complaints, last year according to a recent study.

Chicago ranks 9th.

Before climbing into your hotel bed, take a flashlight and look around the bed. Look at the crevices, look at the folds in the mattress. Look all around and make sure you don't spot any of those bed bugs.

The other thing you can do, is look in the sheets and the bedding and make sure you do not see any brown or red spots where those bed bugs may have been crushed.

It's important not to take the critters home with you. For more information on the bed bug rankings, click here.
