TSA stops two firearms found in carry-on luggage at O'Hare International Airport

By ABC 7 Chicago Squad
TSA stops two firearms at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Airport security at Chicago O'Hare International Airport confiscated two guns in separate and unrelated incidents.

The Transportation Security Administration provided pictures showing the two guns.

Officers said they were found inside passengers' carry-on luggage.

The passengers could face charges.

Full statement from TSA:

"Transportation Security Administration officers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) stopped two handguns in separate and unrelated incidents Wednesday.

TSA officers detected the weapons in both of the traveler's carry-on bags. In both incidents, the weapons were loaded.

'We are proud of our TSA officers as they continue to keep our airlines safe during this pandemic by preventing weapons such as this coming through the airport security checkpoints," said TSA's Illinois Federal Security Director Dereck Starks, "It continues to be a team effort by all as the safety and security of our travelers and crew remain our top priority.'

In both incidents, TSA officers contacted Chicago Police Department for further action. Individuals may face arrest and criminal charges. Travelers who bring firearms to an airport security checkpoint or who transport guns or ammunition improperly in checked baggage could face stiff Federal civil penalties.

As a reminder, individuals who bring weapons and replica weapons to the airport are subject to possible civil penalties of up to $13,669 per violation per person. The complete list of penalties is posted online. For more information about TSA prohibited items, please follow these links:
https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all
https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.
