Walmart shoppers rush for exits amid bomb threat at Houston store

HOUSTON -- A Walmart store in Houston has reopened after a bomb threat sparked a flurry of law enforcement activity.

New video from a Walmart shopper shows the moment some rushed out of the store.

Some parents grabbed onto their children as they evacuated.

"I kinda couldn't believe it was happening," a bystander said. "I was like, 'What if something happens right now? Where do I run to?' You never know if the bad person is right next to you."

A bomb threat found to be not credible, changing the mood for shoppers.

Some could only think of one thing: "The thing that happened in El Paso."

Choppers flew over the scene where a large group of employees in Walmart smocks were gathered outside, some distance away from the building.

Walmart released this statement to ABC7 sister station, KTRK, Monday night:

"The safety and security of our customers and associates is a top priority. After being alerted to a potential threat, we notified local law enforcement, and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution."
