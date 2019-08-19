University of Chicago student escapes attempted sexual assault on Hyde Park campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A University of Chicago student was the victim of an attempted sexual assault on campus early Monday morning, Chicago police said.The 21-year-old woman was walking in the 5600-block of South Drexel Avenue when police said a man grabbed the woman from behind and restrained her. A University of Chicago security alert said the attacker pushed her to the ground and the woman then bit him in the arm. The attacker then fled north on Drexel Avenue, police said.The woman was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said The suspect is not in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.The University of Chicago Police Department said it has increased its presence in the area and is working closely with Chicago police.