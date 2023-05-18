WATCH LIVE

Together for a Cure luncheon raises money for multiple sclerosis research

What is multiple sclerosis? Disease is potentially disabling, affects brain and spinal cord

Thursday, May 18, 2023 11:40PM
Chicago luncheon raises money for multiple sclerosis research
The Together for a Cure luncheon at the Union League Club of Chicago Thursday benefitted the National MS Society.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large group of women gathered at the Union League Club of Chicago Thursday to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

The "Together for a Cure" luncheon benefitted the National MS Society.

Neiman Marcus Executive Wendy Krimins was Thursday's honoree, and ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler served as emcee of the event.

SEE ALSO: Christina Applegate says she won't return to TV and film following multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system), according to the Mayo Clinic.

It took place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Union League Club of Chicago, located at 65 W. Jackson Blvd.

