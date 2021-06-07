COVID-19 vaccine

United Airlines will now require new US-based employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

United requiring new US-based workers get COVID vaccine

In efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, United Airline said it will require new US-based employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

According to United, new employees will be required to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards into the airlines internal system. The airline did add that it would accommodate those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons.

"As we welcome new employees to the company, it's important we instill in them United's strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date," United stated.

United is the latest airline to requiring employees to be vaccinated. In May, Delta Airlines had announced it would require that new workers be vaccinated.

Unlike United and Delta, American Airlines has not said it will require new employees to be vaccinated.

The video above is from a story of nurses who planning to walk out over COVID-19 vaccine job requirement.
