University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge

INDIANAPOLIS -- Authorities say the man and woman who died when their SUV plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage came from Illinois.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the couple as 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt and 73-year-old Charles Hunt of University Park, Illinois.

The car plowed through the wall of the Market Square Center Garage just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, tumbling four floors before landing on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.

The couple died at the scene and a man who witnessed the plunge was treated for shock.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith has said the woman was driving.
