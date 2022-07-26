2 Chicago hospitals ranked among country's top 20 by US News & World Report

U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual rankings of America's best hospitals and several Chicago facilities are on the list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago hospitals have been named among the top 20 hospitals in the country in the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" published Tuesday in U.S. News and World Report.

The honor roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News. Northwestern Memorial is ranked 9th and Rush University Medical Center is 20th in the country.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota came in 1st, followed by Cedars-Sanai Medical Center in Los Angeles, NYU Langone Hospitals in New York, the Cleveland Clinic and John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

More than 4,500 hospitals nationwide were analyzed and ranked in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

NorthShore University HealthSystem was also ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the country for Orthopedics (29th), Diabetes & Endocrinology (18th) and Urology (46th).

In Illinois, RUSH ranks as the best of all hospitals in four specialties: gynecology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery and ENT.

RUSH is also among the best nationwide in 10 of 15 ranked specialties: Neurology and Neurosurgery (4th in country, 1st in Illinois); Orthopedics (5th in country, 1st in Illinois); Gynecology - (13th in country, 1st in Illinois); Geriatrics (14th in country); Urology (14th in country); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (20th in country), Cardiology and Heart Surgery (25th in country); Cancer (31st in country); Ear, Nose & Throat (34th in country, 1st in Illinois), and Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (40th in country).

Advocate Christ Medical Center ranked 42nd in the country in cardiology and heart surgery and 29th in obstetrics & gynecology; Lutheran ranked 40th in pulmonology and lung surgery; Good Samaritan ranked 43rd in orthopedics; Illinois Masonic ranked 44th in gastroenterology and GI surgery; and St. Luke's ranked 50th in obstetrics & gynecology.

Advocate Children's Hospital was recognized with the No. 34 pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program in the nation and ranked 3rd among children's hospitals in Illinois.

Several Northwestern Medicine hospitals were recognized as Best Hospitals in Chicago Metro and Illinois, including: Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals ranked 9th in Chicago Metro and 9th in Illinois; Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital tied with both ranked as 12th in Chicago Metro and 12th in Illinois; Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital ranked 14th in Chicago and 14th in Illinois and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is ranked 18th in Chicago Metro and 20th in Illinois.

Eight Advocate Aurora Health hospitals were also ranked among the top 25 in Illinois: Advocate Christ Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.