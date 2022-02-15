localish

Soulmates and sweethearts celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

Soulmates celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime couples Abby and Norman Murkoff and Herman and Bess Leibenson, met in the early 1950s.

The Leibenson's met at a dance. The Murkoffs met through a mutual circle of friends.

They fell in love and soon after, they had beautiful families.

Today both couples have been married for more than 65 years and have celebrated six decades of Valentine's Days together!

So, what is the secret to their marriages? Watch the video above for the whole story.
