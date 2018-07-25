JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke's lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, 17.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The lawyers representing Jason Van Dyke filed a motion Wednesday for a change of judge in the Chicago police officer's trial for the 2014 murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

In the motion, Van Dyke's attorneys argued Judge Vincent Gaughan is prejudiced against a change of place request they filed, and said judge denied the request without considering the evidence they presented.

Van Dyke's trial will begin on Sept. 5, 2018 in Chicago.

Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting more than two years ago.

The shooting made international headlines when a judge forced the city to release a dashcam video showing Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times. The video sparked massive protests, cost the Chicago police superintendent his job, and promoted federal and local investigations.

Van Dyke's attorneys have argued he can't get a fair trial in Chicago. Gaughan said a hearing on the change of venue motion will be held Aug. 3.

For now, the trial is set to be held at George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.
