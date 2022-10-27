Monster Vegan is Philly's horror-themed, vegan restaurant

Calling all horror fans! Philadelphia's Monster Vegan is serving up vegan dishes and horror-themed cocktails!

PHILADELPHIA -- Meet the new nightmare on Spruce Street!

Monster Vegan is Philadelphia's new horror-themed restaurant.

When visitors walk into the restaurant, the '80s vibe is instant, with neon and classic horror movies everywhere you look.

"If you're into horror movies, you're gonna love it here," says Chef/Owner, Rob Tabeo.

The cocktails are named after classic horror flicks with names like, 'Halloween on VHS and the 'Blob-arita.

"Everything is somehow related to horror movies, whether it's a quote from a movie and title, everything comes back to horror movies," says Tabeo. "We wanted the menu to be stuff we loved to eat that we missed eating."

The menu is vegan with dishes like General Tso's hoagie, rigatoni alla vodka and meatballs.