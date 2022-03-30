scam

Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's own cellphones

Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.
EMBED <>More Videos

Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones

If you've gotten a mysterious message on your cellphone that looks like it came from your own phone number, do not click on the link.

Verizon customers have reported receiving these messages over the past several days.

The texts say "Your bill is paid" and "There's a gift for you."

RELATED: Zelle scam: Bank impostor taunts California woman after stealing $3,500 using her name
EMBED More News Videos

How are scammers able to take over your Zelle account -- all while sounding like a real bank employee? Here's how one woman found out, the hard way.



Many people have reported the scam texts, and have raised the issue with Verizon.



Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.

It's not clear who is sending the texts.

This type of spam is often used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymysterynationaliphoneverizontextingscamscellphoneu.s. & worldscaminvestigationtext messagessafe from scamsinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SCAM
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Tips to avoid being a victim of an app scam
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
TOP STORIES
Mother of 4 killed, sister critically wounded in Mexico mass shooting
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Toyota commercial filmed inside abandoned suburban mall
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer 'traumatized' after Oscars slap
Female doctors could earn $2M less than men over career, study says
Alleged Rosemont mall shooter in custody, police say
Show More
Nearly 3M chickens disposed of in Wisconsin due to a bird flu outbreak
Hines VA hospital shuts down mental health unit as secretary visits
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
Mistrial declared in Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
10 charged after 1 killed, 2 injured outside Iowa high school
More TOP STORIES News