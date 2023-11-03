Hakka masterpiece chili chicken from Vermilion

Rohini Dey, the owner of Vermilion, along with Chef Titik Suprapti cook up Hakka masterpiece chili chicken.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's foodie Friday and ABC Streaming at 7 a.m. is showcasing a dish to keep you warm on a "chilly" fall day.

Rohini Dey, the owner of Vermilion, along with Chef Titik Suprapti joined Terrell Brown and Val Warner on Friday morning to cook up Hakka masterpiece chili chicken.

Vermillion is also host to "Let's Talk Womxn". The organization is a collaboration of women restaurateurs that works to empower other women in the restaurant industry. The restaurant host several events including an upcoming hangout on November 16, 2023 from 5 p.m.. to 8 p.m.. It is free and open to the public.

Vermilion is located at 10 W. Hubbard Street in Chicago.

Hakka masterpiece chili chicken

1 Red bell pepper

1 Yellow bell pepper

1 Green bell pepper

1 Teaspoon chopped ginger

1 Teaspoon chopped garlic

1 Tablespoon chopped green chili

10 oz soy sauce

10 oz sambal

For sauce:

1/4 cup chopped ginger

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/2 cup chopped green chili

2 cups soy sauce

4 cups red chili sauce

6 cups water

1. Cut chicken cubes.

2. Marinated with soy sauce, sriracha, sambal, corn starch

3. Cook the chickens in deep fry

4. Prepare medium size diced bell peppers

5. In a pan, add oil, chopped green chili, garlic and ginger

6. Add bell peppers. Add chicken.

7. Add sauce and let it boil 2-3 minutes.