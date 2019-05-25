Chicago firefighter killed in Beverly Hills, California crash

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- An off-duty Chicago firefighter was killed in a Friday morning crash in Beverly Hills, California.

He's identified as First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin, 47.

Chicago First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin, 47, was killed in a crash in Beverly Hills, California



The crash happened around 5:37 a.m. on the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon.

Ervin, who was a 15-year veteran of the department, was the only occupant in the car.


He was in California for a family function along with two other firefighters and his nephew, according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
