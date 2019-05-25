Chicago firefighter killed in Beverly Hills, California crash

Chicago First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin, 47, was killed in a crash in Beverly Hills, California

He joined the CFD in 2004. Services are pending. 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/42wwr15TEU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 25, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- An off-duty Chicago firefighter was killed in a Friday morning crash in Beverly Hills, California.He's identified as First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin, 47.The crash happened around 5:37 a.m. on the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon.Ervin, who was a 15-year veteran of the department, was the only occupant in the car.He was in California for a family function along with two other firefighters and his nephew, according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.