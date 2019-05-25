Chicago firefighter killed in Beverly Hills, California crash

He's identified as First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin, 47.
The crash happened around 5:37 a.m. on the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon.
Ervin, who was a 15-year veteran of the department, was the only occupant in the car.
Our brothers and sisters of the LAFD honoring— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 25, 2019
First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin who died as a result of his injuries from a car crash in Beverly Hills California
He joined the CFD in 2004. Services are pending. 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/42wwr15TEU
He was in California for a family function along with two other firefighters and his nephew, according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.