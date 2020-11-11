Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A number of events across the Chicago area will mark Veterans Day Wednesday.
The city of Chicago will hold a virtual ceremony, which will stream on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Facebook page at 11 a.m. and the DCASE Youtube channel.
The ceremony was recorded in the Grand Army of the Republic Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center, Hubbard High School and the Victory Monument at 35th Street and King Drive in Bronzeville.
Allen J. Lynch, U.S. Army Veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, will serve as the keynote speaker.
RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at White Castle
There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at Soldier Field. Because of the pandemic, the event will be smaller than it's been in the past.
Soldier Field is the largest war memorial in the state of Illinois.
Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders will cut the ribbon on the new Chicago Veterans' Home at 4250 North Oak Park Avenue.
In west suburban Wheaton, the park district and local resident Rudy Keller will host a Field of Honor display in Wheaton's War Memorial Park.
In Arlington Heights, there will be a Veterans Day Car Parade. The parade will go through the center of the Luther Village complex and go around the perimeter and each veteran will get a gift bag.
The village of Schaumburg and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2202 will hold a ceremony at Veterans Gateway Park Town Square at Schaumburg and Roselle roads at 10:45 a.m.
Orland Park will host ceremony will be held outdoors and names will be engraved in the village's granite walls bordering their veterans' memorial at 14700 S. Ravinia Ave.
In Palatine, the American Legion Post 690 will host an in-person gathering at Community Park at Wood and Northwest Highway. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
The Chicago Wolves and the 85th Army Reserve Support Command will host a wreath-laying at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Chicago Riverwalk. Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem and Brigadier General Ernest Litynski and U.S.. Marine Corps Brigadier Gen. Roger Machut will speak.
St. Charles North High School will host a virtual concert paying tribute to veterans. The concert can be seen at http://scnmusic.com/.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is unveiling an online photo exhibit of former World War II Chaplain Rev. John Beyenka. The exhibit can be viewed at https://archives.archchicago.org/photo-exhibit/fr-john-beyenka.
Mt. Prospect veterans are producing a program to be broadcast on the village's Youtube channel and will be available to all local schools.
Elgon and American Legion Post 57 will host a virtual program at 11 a.m. at their Youtube page
Aurora will also host a virtual ceremony from the Roosevelt Aurora American Legion post at 11 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/cityofaurorail.
Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News