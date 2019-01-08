VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Fernwood, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A robber was shot and killed by his would-be victim, a woman who had a concealed carry permit onn the South Side Tuesday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her at a bus stop Tuesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting and attempted robbery occurred at a bus stop in the 500-block of West 103rd Street at about 6:15 a.m., police said.

The incident was captured by surveillance video. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for her bus when a 19-year-old man attempts to rob her at gunpoint.

The woman, who has a conceal carry license, was armed as well. Surveillance video shows as they struggle, she pulled out her gun and shot him in the neck.



The suspect took off running down the street and she ran in the opposite direction. Police found him and transported him to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors in the area say they are proud the victim protected herself.

"It's tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do," said neighbor Bianca Daniel. "She's on a bus stop, probably going to work, you know, and she has to encounter that early in the morning. I'm kinda of proud that, like, that's what she did because she stuck up for herself."

Those that know the area well say it's unfortunate someone was killed, but the victim had the right to fight back.

"I'm glad that she had concealed carry and good aim, because there is so much going on in these streets," said one neighbor.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. The woman suffered a minor injury, but is expected to be okay. Area South detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illinois conceal carryshootingchicago shootingattempted robberychicago crimeFernwoodChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
Report: Sears likely headed for liquidation
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies after getting crowns
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
WATCH LIVE: Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Man shot to death in Dolton
Show More
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Alderman rejects planned Lincoln Yards soccer stadium
More News